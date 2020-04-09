The Masters has been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down world sport on an unprecedented scale.

The 44-year-old, who won at Augusta in magical fashion for a fifth time a year ago, has admitted he is "wired" to get back playing golf.

But for now he has settled for competing with his son Charlie and enjoying family time, including 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzles and cup cakes.

"We've been able to go out there and compete," Woods said in an interview with GolfDigest.com and Discovery-owned golf streaming service GOLFTV.

"He's got a lot better at throwing the needle at me now and he's accepting it faster and reversing it back. We have a deal, in the backyard generally every night we'll play putting matches and the winner gets to keep the green jacket in the closet.

"Occasionally it's gone into his closet. Primarily it's stayed in mine but the fact he's been able to earn it off me because there are no wins that are given in this family.

" It's been fun to see him tease me about beating me and being able to wear the jacket and have it in his closest where he says it belongs. "

Woods even held an improvised Champions Dinner at home with partner Erica Herman and children Charlie and Sam instead.

"We had exactly the same. We had steak and chicken pieces, sushi and sashimi," Woods, who battled back from knee and back injuries to claim his 15th major at Augusta last year, said.

"We had cupcakes and milkshakes for dessert. So it was exactly what I was going to serve. As I said, Masters Dinner quarantine style with my family.

"It got a little bit interesting at the end, a little ugly, where icing was flowing across people's hair and face! We had a little bit of fun at the end."

Despite the fun at home and the family time, Woods is desperate to get back competing and admitted he is finding it hard.

Video - Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot' 01:29

"This is not the way that I would've wanted to keep the jacket for a longer period of time," he said. "I wanted to get out there and compete for it and earn it again.

" I'm wired, I've been doing it for 25 years now and so it's hard to find the wire, those circuits now, I do feel a little edgy. I want to get there and play - I want to compete. "

Woods has been doing a lot of cycling to keep fit and to relax during the long lockdown days.

"I've been through episodes like this in my career with my back, where seconds seem like months, you have to slow things down and do things at a different pace," he said.

"I know it's frustrating, it's boring at times, but in the end we are trying to save lives, flatten the curve," he said. "It's not a normal world.

"My dad used to say, 'take it one meal to the next' -- so you go at it until the next meal."