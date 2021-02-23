American golf player Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after his car 'sustained major damage' in a crash.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Tuesday confirming the incident.

The statement read: "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle sustained major damage.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick "Tiger" Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg released a statement giving further details:

Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currenty in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.

45-year-old Woods is a former golf world number one, with 15 major championship wins, most recently winning the 2019 Masters after a lengthy period out of form.

