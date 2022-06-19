Grayson Murray had a day to forget at the US Open, as he tumbled down the leaderboard and took his frustration out on his clubs.

The qualifier ended his final round at the Country Club in Brookline with fewer clubs than he started.

There was no sign of the drama to follow as the world No. 544 opened his round with an excellent birdie on the opening hole - which came courtesy of a great approach with the wedge and solid putt.

Those clubs went from heroes to villains in the eyes of Murray, whose round unravelled in spectacular fashion.

After a quadruple-bogey on the seventh hole, a fuming Murray hurled his putter a considerable distance.

It was the sort of throw that would make him one to be wary of if you challenged him at those axe-throwing bars.

Worse was to come on the 10th. After an approach came up well short and wide of its intended target, the red mist descended and Murray snapped the club over his knee.

Further bogeys followed on the back nine and he careered down the leaderboard.

He will need at least one new club, and it remains to be seen if the USGA take a dim view of his actions as they are not the sort of examples to be setting for golfers of the future.

