Golf

'Greatest honour of my lifetime' - Luke Donald on being named European Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald has been officially named as the European captain for the 44th Ryder Cup in 2023. The 44 year-old Englishman has represented Europe at four Ryder Cups as a player and has finished up on the winning side on all four occasions. In the last two editions he represented Europe as a vice-captain under Thomas Bjorn and Paraig Harrington respectively.

00:01:06, 39 minutes ago