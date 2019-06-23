Green leads Ariya by one shot at Women's PGA

A three-putt bogey at the final hole for a two-under-par 70 left Green with a slender advantage with one round left at Hazeltine National in Chaska. She posted a nine-under 207 total, while Ariya compiled a 68 to go to eight-under.

The former world number one from Thailand had six birdies.

Americans Nelly Korda (69) and Lizette Salas (68) are equal third, four shots from the lead. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )