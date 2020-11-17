Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, returned a positive result for the novel coronavirus during pre-tournament testing ahead of the Nov. 19-22 event at Sea Island Golf Club.

"It’s obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family," said six-times PGA Tour winner Haas in a statement https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/11/17/bill-haas-tests-positive-covid-19-coronavirus.html.

The 38-year-old will now self-isolate as per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the PGA Tour said. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

