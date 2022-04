Golf

'Hats off to him' - Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas react to Scheffler's Masters win

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas led the praise after Scottie Scheffler won the Masters. “He's sort of been head and shoulders above everyone else this week,” McIlroy said. “You get on those hot streaks, and you just got to ride them out because they, unfortunately, don’t last forever,” added Thomas.

