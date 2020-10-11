Hatton's clothing became a major talking point of the event, sparking a debate about acceptable dress codes for the traditional sport.

His sponsor Adidas pledged to give away 10 similar hoodies to his followers on Twitter and the 28-year-old said he was surprised by the stir his clothing had caused.

"The hoodies look good and there's no reason why there should be an issue with it," four-times European Tour winner Hatton said, adding that they were comfortable to play in.

"It creates a bit of debate. People are split, they don't know if they like it or not, but I think it's a cool thing that people are talking about it, they should be open to the idea of creating a more open sport rather than being kind of snobby."

Hatton heads into the final round on Sunday, three shots clear of nearest challengers Joachim B Hansen of Denmark and Frenchman Victor Perez. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

