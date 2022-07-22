Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava says he and his boss have never had a crossed word on the golf course.

Woods is in the conversation with regard to the greatest player to pick up a club, as he has 15 majors to his name.

LaCava joined Woods for the second half of his career, being on the bag for major No. 15 at the Masters in 2019.

That victory was a comeback for the ages, as it came on the back of a series of back operations, a break from the game due to a string of affairs, and after he had been written off as a contender at the top level.

Woods’ attention to detail and will to win are well documented, but he has looked a far more relaxed player on the course alongside LaCava than when Steve Williams was on the bag.

LaCava, who hopes Woods will play again this year , says their relationship is more of friendship than that of an employer and employee, and the Connecticut man says there has never been any acrimony.

“The greatest thing about Tiger is that he treats me like a friend and a buddy,” LaCava told the Dan Patrick Show.

“I understand I work for him and I get that, and get that relationship part of it, but I am more like a friend than an employee, and that is fantastic.”

A saying in golf is that a miss short or long is the caddie’s fault, and a miss left or right is the coach’s fault.

That would not appear to be the case with Woods and LaCava.

“I can honestly say I have worked 110, 115 tournaments and he has never yelled at me once,” LaCava said. “He may give me some grief if my teams beat his teams, but that’s the only time.

“He is the easiest guy in the world to work for, he takes ownership of everything.”

