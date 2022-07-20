The field for the third LIV Golf event has been revealed, with three spaces to be filled.

While regular big names such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are teeing it, the focus will be on the three players who will be added to the final field of 48 at Bedminster.

Henrik Stenson has been widely tipped to be on the brink of making the move, which would result in the Swede giving up the Ryder Cup captaincy.

It has been claimed Stenson has been mulling over an offer for some time, with reports saying £40 million has been enough to persuade him to jump ship.

If confirmed, LIV would be signing Henrik Stenson the Ryder Cup captain rather than Henrik Stenson the golfer, as his game has been in decline for some time.

To get him would be a huge coup for LIV CEO Greg Norman. It would prove the pulling power of the series as Stenson would be giving up the Ryder Cup captaincy.

“It’s been a historic two months for LIV Golf as we’ve established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie and competition," Norman said. "We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season."

It is likely Norman will be plotting an ideal time to confirm the announcements of players 46, 47 and 48.

There are reports that he wants an all-Australia team and has targeted Open Champion Cameron Smith , as well as Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.

LIV has caused huge controversy, with those who have made the move from the PGA Tour either being forced to resign or seeing their membership suspended.

At present, LIV - which operates events over 54 holes with no cut and shotgun starts - does not have official world ranking status and its players are in danger of slipping down the rankings and putting their places in the major championships in jeopardy.

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace swelled their bank balances by north of $4 million each after winning the first two events at Centurion Club and Pumpkin Ridge respectively.

Andy Ogletree and Jediah Morgan picked up over $100,000, for finishing stone last, shooting 24-over and 21-over respectively at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge. Ogletree did not play at Pumpkin Ridge and has not made the field for Bedminster.

