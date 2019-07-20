Herman leads Barbasol as old man Toms moves into contention

Herman, winner of one PGA Tour event, vaulted to the front with a seven-under-par 65 at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

He posted a 14-under 130 halfway total, while Haas shot 66 to move into second place.

The 52-year-old David Toms, who won the 2001 PGA Championship and also played on three American Ryder Cup teams, turned back the clock to shoot a 64 and joined a group of four players two shots behind Herman.

Hank Lebioda, who posted a quadruple-bogey at the first hole on Thursday, shot 64 on Friday and was on 10-under in a tie for 11th.

John Daly, who chose to play in Kentucky rather than the British Open after being denied use of a cart at Royal Portrush, missed the cut.

