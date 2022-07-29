Sean Crocker retained the lead at the Hero Open, but Ewen Ferguson stole the show with a stunning course record at Fairmont St Andrews.

After a dire run of form that featured nine missed cuts in a row, Crocker found his stride with a brilliant opening round of 63 - a course record for 24 hours.

Backing up a hot round is not always easy, but Crocker did that as he made six birdies in his round of 66 to move to 15-under par at the halfway stage.

“It was nice,” Crocker said. “It is always tough to come back out the next day after playing really well.

“It was calm and nice and got off to a decent start, and kept plodding along.”

Crocker has been extremely sharp with the putter this week, and the greens in St Andrews would appear to be to the American’s liking.

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Sean Crocker, 15-under

2. Scott Jamieson, 14-under

T3. Adrian Otaegui, 13-under

T3. Jens Dantorp, 13-under

T3. David Law, 13-under

T3. Jonathan Thompson, 13-under

T7. Jorge Campillo, 12-under

T7. Romain Langasque, 12-under

T7. Aman Gupta, 12-under

T7. Oliver Farr, 12-under

“I enjoy the greens,” added Crocker. “We're getting up, picking a line and not thinking too much and just stroking it.”

Crocker holds a one-shot lead over Scott Jamieson, while David Law, Adrian Otaegui, Jens Dantorp and Jonathan Thompson are on 13-under.

Ferguson catapulted himself into contention with a blistering couse-record round of 61. He began Friday in danger of missing the cut after an opening 18 holes of one-over par, but he covered the back nine in 29 strokes to get to 10-under.

Andy Sullivan is a birdie machine when at his best and he carded a second successive 67 to get to 10-under, while Eddie Pepperell - who is starting to find form after a dreadful spell - is on 11-under after adding a 66 to his opening 67.

