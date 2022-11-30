It was all supposed to be about Tiger Woods, but his withdrawal due to a foot injury has made no impact on the betting market for the Hero World Challenge.

In what was supposed to be Woods’ first outing since missing the cut at the Open Championship , the 15-time major winner was an unconsidered 66/1 shot. Only Kevin Kisner was a longer price in the betting.

Ad

It is an elite, 20-man field and only world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and No. 4 Patrick Cantlay are absent from the cream of the PGA Tour crop.

Golf 'I think Greg has to go' - Tiger calls for Norman to leave LIV to help heal golf's wounds 17 MINUTES AGO

The Spaniard’s record at Albany is an impressive one, with a win and a second to his name.

After finally getting the putter to warm up, many will be tempted to ride the wave Rahm is on. But his driving was a little off in Dubai and he is a shorter price in this stronger field than he was at the DP World Tour Championship. The 11/2 makes no appeal from a value standpoint.

With the limited field, the prices are condensed and securing the Christmas expenses is unlikely unless the aforementioned Kisner prevails.

But there is a bit of value further down the field in the shape of Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman did us a favour when winning in South Africa recently , and 22/1 to prevail here jumps off the page.

Albany is a course that rewards quality from tee to green, and there is no doubt that Fleetwood’s long game is back to its best.

‘Hopefully people will stop telling me it was a bad year’ - Rahm delighted to win

In securing victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Fleetwood put on a ball-striking clinic. It was a similar story when he finished T5 behind Rahm in Dubai, where he would have finished closer with anything close to a functioning putter.

When at his best Fleetwood is a player who can hold his own in the highest of class. If he can find any sort of form on the greens this week he seems certain to be in contention.

Viktor Hovland arrives in the Bahamas as the defending champion and he can be Fleetwood’s wingman in our two-pronged assault.

This time last year, the Norwegian was the hottest man in golf. Wins at Mayakoba, here at Albany and in the Dubai Desert Classic led to talk of Hovland pushing on and challenging for majors in 2022.

Things didn't pan out that way, his best finish in a major came with a T4 at the Open, and he admitted to struggles with his ball striking.

Hovland could be close to crossing the winning line again and in coastal conditions that suit his game, he will not be fazed if the predicted windy conditions materialise, the 14/1 is enough to make him an each-way proposition.

Golf ‘The goal is to play the major championships and one or two more’ - Tiger 2 HOURS AGO