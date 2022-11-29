After weeks of hype, Tiger Woods will not return to action at the Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury.

Rumours and counter rumours swirled as to when he would play again, but the smart money was on the Hero World Challenge as it is an event he hosts in Albany through the Tiger Woods foundation.

While it is not an official event, it features on the PGA Tour schedule and since 2009 has controversially offered world ranking points.

The controversy comes from it being a limited field of 20, but it commands attention as it is Woods’ event and always attracts a high-class field.

That is no different on this occasion, as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick will be in action.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the only notable absentee from the cream of the PGA Tour crop, but he will return to action the following week alongside Woods when they take on Spieth and Thomas in The Match.

Viktor Hovand is back to defend the title he won last year, aiming to become the first to win it back-to-back since Woods in 2007.

The Course: Albany

While it is the sort of weather that has people huddled under duvets in the UK, that’s not the case for the elite golfers of the world as they will be in sunny climes in the Bahamas.

It is the seventh time Albany has hosted the event, and for obvious reasons is one the players enjoy at this time of year.

Ernie Els was tasked with designing the course and it is a typical resort track, with lots of water and pristine bunkers to contend with.

Albany does have a Links-style feel to it, with high dunes one of the features - and wind, when it whips up, is one of its primary defences.

Prize Money: $3.5 million (£2.9 million), with the winner’s share being $1m (£827,000)

Format: 72-hole strokeplay

Course records:

18 holes: 61 - Rickie Fowler (2017)

72 holes: 263 - Bubba Watson (2015)

TV Coverage: The Hero World Challenge is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Viktor Hovland

2019: Henrik Stenson

2018: Jon Rahm

2017: Rickie Fowler

2016: Hideki Matsuyama

2015: Bubba Watson

2014: Jordan Spieth

2013: Zach Johnson

2012: Graeme McDowell

2011: Tiger Woods

2010: Graeme McDowell

2009: Jim Furyk

2008: Vijay Singh

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Luke Donald

2004: Tiger Woods

2003: Davis Love III

2002: Padraig Harrington

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Davis Love III

Tee Times (Local):

11:00am - Cameron Young

11:00am - Tom Kim

11:011am - Billy Horschel

11:11am - Sungjae Im

11:22am - Kevin Kisner

11:22am - Sam Burns

11:33am - Matt Fitzpatrick

11:33am - Tommy Fleetwood

11:44am - Corey Conners

11:44am - Shane Lowry

11:55am - Max Homa

11:55am - Tony Finau

12:06pm - Sepp Straka

12:06pm - Justin Thomas

12:17pm - Xander Schauffele

12:17pm - Jon Rahm

12:28pm - Scottie Scheffler

12:28pm - Jordan Spieth

12:39pm - Collin Morikawa

12:39pm - Viktor Hovland

