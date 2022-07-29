Bubba Watson’s move to LIV Golf has been confirmed.

The two-time Masters winner had been linked with LIV for months, but a knee injury delayed him committing his future to the Saudi-backed league.

Watson is in the final stages of his rehabilitation and on the day of LIV’s third event getting underway in Bedminster, his move was confirmed.

“Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said . "Another major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams.

"His game combines the power, innovation and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents.

“He’s a risk-taker who has cemented his name among the world’s very best and we’re eager for him to come aboard to bring new energy and audiences to this league.”

LIV said that Watson would make his first appearance at an event in Boston at the start of September, but that will be as an off-course captain due to his knee injury.

Watson got as high as No. 2 in the world in 2015, but has struggled for form for some time and is now down at 86 in rankings.

Irrespective of his ranking, he is one of the most recognisable figures in the game - with his big hitting and shot making winning him many fans around the world - and he is a major recruit for LIV.

