Golf

McIlroy wants golf to be more racially diverse

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 10 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy wants to see greater racial diversity in golf and hopes the recent protests across the world against police brutality towards black people will lead to lasting change in society.

The world number one from Northern Ireland said he idolized Tiger Woods when he was growing up and hoped to see more people like the mixed raced, 15-times major champion playing professional golf.

"Tiger doesn't look the same as me, has had a very different upbringing to the one that I have had, but he was my hero growing up," McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday on the eve of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Golf

Fit-again Koepka gunning for world number one spot

2 HOURS AGO

"It didn't matter what color his skin was, what his beliefs were. Tiger was my hero, and he's been a lot of kids' heroes over the years," he said.

"We've been very lucky to have him in our game. I think that there should be more people like him in golf."

McIlroy said the change needs to be about more than just the players on the course.

"It's about everyone in the game of golf," he said.

"There's so many people that are involved with the game, and as long as we continue to give people from different backgrounds opportunities to be in golf, that can only be a good thing."

The protests followed the death of George Floyd, the black man who died last month in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The PGA Tour plans to honor Floyd with a moment of silence each morning during the tournament, something McIlroy called "a wonderful gesture".

"The fact that it does seem to be this real will to change and have reform is amazing," he said.

"I think people have learned a lot over the last few weeks, and, hopefully, we'll see things change as time goes on."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)

Golf

Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

6 HOURS AGO
Golf

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Fit-again Koepka gunning for world number one spot

2 HOURS AGO
Golf

Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

6 HOURS AGO
Golf

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

8 HOURS AGO
Golf

Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

YESTERDAY AT 21:24

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleFit-again Koepka gunning for world number one spot
Next articleMilosevic revels in sweet Belgrade derby win for fantastic fans