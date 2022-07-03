Paul Casey has become the latest player to defect to the LIV Golf Series, claiming the team element was a driving factor behind him making the move.

The second event of the LIV series concluded on Saturday, with Branden Grace pocketing the prize, but the finish was followed by the news Casey had made the switch.

The Brit, a veteran of five Ryder Cups and a winner of 15 European Tour and three PGA Tour events, raised eyebrows when it was announced he would be signing for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV.

In 2019, Casey elected to miss the inaugural European Tour event in Saudi Arabia - saying he was not comfortable with the country’s human rights record.

As a UNICEF ambassador at the time, in an interview with the Independent, Casey said: “It just didn’t sit well with me. I’ve not talked too much about it and I’m not sure I want to, but certainly signing a deal and being paid to be down there, I would be a hypocrite if I did that.”

Casey performed an about turn and played in events in Saudi in 2020 and 2021, and that has been followed up with his move to LIV.

“I am so excited," Casey said. “You will see me in Bedminster.

“I am excited. The team element has caught my attention. It is an individual sport, but to get that team element once again rolling in golf, I am excited to be part of that.”

Casey has been struggling with injuries, but is looking to play the Open at St Andrews before heading to America.

“I’ve not played a tournament round since March, been struggling with back injuries,” Casey said.

“I would love to tee it up at the Open Championship. I have already missed three majors this year, and with it being the 150th Open that would be my goal.”

Injury permitting, Casey will be in the 48-man field for the third LIV event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on July 27.

