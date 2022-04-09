Golf

'I couldn't ask for anything more after 36 holes' - Masters leader Scottie Scheffler after round at Augusta

Masters leader Scottie Scheffler: "I played solid golf today. I kept myself in position. I had a really good back nine and I'm looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow but you know, I wouldn't say much changes. I mean, I'm still playing the golf course. There's still 50 guys in the field, something like that, I'm sure, and I can't worry about what those guys are doing."

00:01:30, 25 minutes ago