'I hate this tournament!' - Team Europe emotional after Ryder Cup loss to Team USA at Whistling Straits

Lee Westwood got emotional after competing for Team Europe in probably his last Ryder Cup. "I hate this tournament. It makes you so emotional, but that's what makes it great as well. Everybody knows when they tee up in the Ryder Cup, it's a lottery. You have a chance of winning but it's not guaranteed."

00:02:33, 13 minutes ago