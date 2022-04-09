Golf

'I kept myself in it' - Tiger Woods after shooting 74 at the Masters in second round at Augusta

Tiger Woods: "I haven't played a lot of tournaments of late, so it's been a little bit rusty, but I'm starting to come around. I felt good about how I fought back today and got myself - I could have easily kicked myself out of the tournament today, but I kept myself in it. Tomorrow is going to be an important day with as cool and as tough as they're predicting. It's going to be quick."

00:01:58, 22 minutes ago