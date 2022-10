Golf

‘I knew I had to have my A Game’ - Lydia Ko delighted after BMW Ladies Championship win

Lydia Ko claimed her 18th career title with victory in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. It was the two-time major winner's first victory in the country of her birth, having moved from South Korea to New Zealand at the age of four. She held off the challenge of Andrea Lee, Hye-Jin Choi and Hye-joo Kim at Oak Valley Country Club.

00:01:51, an hour ago