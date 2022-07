Golf

'I'm a human not a robot' - Rory McIlroy disappointed after finishing second at the Open behind Cameron Smith

Rory McIlroy admitted he was very disappointed after finishing second in a major for the third time in his career. The Ulsterman's dream fell apart when he couldn't respond to Cameron Smith's charge of five birdies in the middle of the final round at St Andrews.

00:02:03, an hour ago