Golf

'I think it'll be really cool' - Rory McIlroy on new TGL project with Tiger Woods

On Wednesday Rory McIlroy helped announce the formation of a new golf league, in partnership with the PGA Tour. Through their company TMRW Sports, McIlroy and Tiger Woods are starting TGL, a team competition to be played on Monday nights where top golfers show off their skills inside a custom-built indoor venue.

00:01:42, 22 minutes ago