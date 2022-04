Golf

'I've got so many positives to take from it' - Shane Lowry on third place Masters finish

Shane Lowry admitted that there were plenty of positives to take from his third place finish at the Masters on Sunday. The 2019 Open winner had been frustrated after his one-over-par round of 73 on day three, but rebounded well with a 69 on day four to finish at five-under-par for the tournament.

00:01:07, 22 minutes ago