After her high-profile collapse at the Women’s PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson showed her quality to close out victory at the Aramco Series - New York event.

The world No. 8 carded a closing 69 to claim a three-shot win from Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.

Thompson mixed birdies and bogeys early in her round, but broke away from the pack with birdies on 10 and 11.

Further birdies on 15 and 17 gave Thompson a big buffer on the 18th and even a closing bogey could not spoil the celebrations.

“I’ve been working extremely hard on my game,” Thompson said. “I felt like it was a matter of time, but I just wanted to play golf and put myself in contention in the final rounds and learn from the losses that I had and what I needed to work on, and I brought that into today.

“I hit a great shot on number one to six or seven feet and made it. I wanted to play fearless golf and not play away from pins by any means and commit to my shots.

"I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind, you have to take the bad ones as best you can. I turned it on on the back nine and really made the putts when I needed to."

Final Leaderboard

1. Lexi Thompson, 11-under

T2. Brooke Henderson, eight-under

T2. Madelene Sagstrom, eight-under

4. Nelly Korda, seven-under

T5. Kylie Henry, six-under

T5. Maja Stark, six-under

Henderson went one shot better than Thompson on the final day, but she was left with too much ground to make up.

Nelly Korda began the day as the closest challenger to Thompson, but the American was unable to find any momentum and finished in fourth.

Maja Stark continues to impress and she produced a closing round of 68 to get into a share of fifth place.

