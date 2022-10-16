After her high-profile collapse at the Women’s PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson showed her quality to close out victory at the Aramco Series - New York event.
Thompson suffered a meltdown to hand major success at In-gee Chun at Congressional, but at Trump Ferry Point there were no dramas for the American who secured her first success since 2019.
The world No. 8 carded a closing 69 to claim a three-shot win from Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
Thompson mixed birdies and bogeys early in her round, but broke away from the pack with birdies on 10 and 11.
Further birdies on 15 and 17 gave Thompson a big buffer on the 18th and even a closing bogey could not spoil the celebrations.
“I’ve been working extremely hard on my game,” Thompson said. “I felt like it was a matter of time, but I just wanted to play golf and put myself in contention in the final rounds and learn from the losses that I had and what I needed to work on, and I brought that into today.
“I hit a great shot on number one to six or seven feet and made it. I wanted to play fearless golf and not play away from pins by any means and commit to my shots.
"I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind, you have to take the bad ones as best you can. I turned it on on the back nine and really made the putts when I needed to."
Final Leaderboard
- 1. Lexi Thompson, 11-under
- T2. Brooke Henderson, eight-under
- T2. Madelene Sagstrom, eight-under
- 4. Nelly Korda, seven-under
- T5. Kylie Henry, six-under
- T5. Maja Stark, six-under
Henderson went one shot better than Thompson on the final day, but she was left with too much ground to make up.
Nelly Korda began the day as the closest challenger to Thompson, but the American was unable to find any momentum and finished in fourth.
Maja Stark continues to impress and she produced a closing round of 68 to get into a share of fifth place.
Annabel Dimmock was the best of the British challengers as she claimed a share of seventh, while Charley Hull - whose title defence was blown off course in foul conditions on day one and who had an embarrassing tumble on day two - closed with a 71.
