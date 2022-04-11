Tiger Woods has confirmed that he plans to play at the Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

Woods was speaking after finishing four rounds at this year's Masters, his first tournament since recovering from a life-threatening car accident in 2021.

The American has won twice before at St Andrews and intends to play there at the 150th Open in search of his fourth crown.

"I'm looking forward to St Andrews. I will be there," he told Sky Sports.

"That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf."

Woods has also described the course at St Andrews as his "favourite in the world", and fans will be delighted to hear that the 15-time Major winner will make an unlikely return.

There were fears Woods would need his leg amputated followed the car crash and there were concerns even in March that he would struggle to walk the hilly Augusta course during the Masters.

But he enjoyed a fantastic return, shooting one under-par in the first round and made the cut for the weekend before finishing 13 over.

Yet while Woods plans to play the Open Championship, he remains undecided about competing at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May and admitted he will have to limit the amount of golf he plays.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again. It will just be the big events," he added.

"This week, I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews.”

"We're excited about the prospects of the future, about training, about getting into that gym and doing some other stuff to get my leg stronger, which we haven't been able to do because it needed more time to heal.

"I think it needs a couple more days to heal after this, but we'll get back after it, and we'll get into it."

