Jon Rahm is the first big-name PGA Tour star to break ranks, suggesting the revamped schedule should be amended.

In a bid to combat the threat of LIV Golf, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan unveiled changes for the 2023 season - which included added prize pots and a commitment by the top players to compete in 20 tournaments (12 Elevated Events, four majors, the Players Championship and three events of their choosing).

Rahm was not fully aware of the need to play in 20 events, and said it would put a particular strain on European players who want to support the DP World Tour - and those who have designs on playing in the Ryder Cup as there is a requirement to play four events in Europe.

With the strain on the schedule of himself and other players, Rahm suggested tweaks would be made.

When asked for his thoughts on the requirement to play in 20 events, and whether it was too much, Rahm said: “We have to play all of them? If we have to play all those 20 then yeah, 100%.

“I wouldn't be surprised if that changes. Because that puts me in a difficult position having to play. If I go play in Europe in the fall like I'm going to, I have to play from January until August 20 times.

"I think this is my 17th from January and I don't think I could add any more.

"Especially with Ryder Cup and having to play four in Europe, I think it's a bit of an ask, and I wouldn't be surprised if they revised a bit of the rule, or make an exception for some players. But if they do it for players like me and Rory (McIlroy) they might have to do it for everybody."

McIlroy has been a driving force behind the changes, alongside Tiger Woods, and Rahm hinted questions about tweaking the schedules should be directed their way.

“You’re asking the wrong guy, if you wanna know about that stuff, you know who are the two players you have to ask,” Rahm said.

