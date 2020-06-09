Golf

Im taking nothing for granted despite long Fedex Cup reign

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

June 9 (Reuters) - Im Sung-jae has enjoyed a longer run at the top of the Fedex Cup standings than many better-known players but the South Korean is taking nothing for granted as he plots his return to PGA Tour action in Texas this week.

The hardworking world number 23 has topped the rankings for more than three months since finishing third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, the last completed event on the tour before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Im will resume his pursuit of the $15 million Fedex Cup prize, the biggest in golf, along with 17 of the world's top 20 when the tour resumes at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Golf

Britain's Rose sponsors new women's series

12 HOURS AGO

"I would, of course, like to win the Fedex Cup, but there are so many strong competitors," the 22-year-old.

"It's easy to forget that I'll actually be leading when play resumes. I was playing well before the season was delayed.

"Even though we still have a long way to go, I will try not to be too greedy and rather, focus on the task at hand."

The 2019 Rookie of the Year flew his long-time coach over to his Florida base to help keep him in shape during the forced layoff and has even more modest goals for his first week back at Colonial Country Club.

"I know I'll be incredibly excited to be at the first tournament back, and my goal is to make it to the weekend at Colonial," he added.

Im secured his first PGA Tour win at the penultimate event before the shutdown -- the Honda Classic -- and will need a few more strong finishes to qualify for the Fedex Cup playoffs.

"If I were to win the Fedex Cup, I don't think I could even put into words what it would mean to me," he added.

"I know that if I stick to my usual game plan and the way I play, I'll have a chance." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Golf

Asian Tour targets September return in South Korea

07/06/2020 AT 06:02
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Britain's Rose sponsors new women's series

12 HOURS AGO
Golf

Asian Tour targets September return in South Korea

07/06/2020 AT 06:02
Golf

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

05/06/2020 AT 21:44
Golf

Memorial cleared to be first PGA Tour with fans amid COVID-19

05/06/2020 AT 20:34

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas had the pace to take pole

29/04/2017 AT 18:39
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleBritain's Rose sponsors new women's series