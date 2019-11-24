Imahira lifts Dunlop Phoenix title as weather plays spoilsport

Imahira was in sublime form at Phoenix Country Club as he signed for a five-under-par 66 on Saturday and set a clubhouse target of 10-under after 54 holes, two shots clear of closest challenger Hwang Jung-gon of South Korea.

It proved to be enough as the organisers were unable to resume play in difficult weather conditions on Sunday.

As a result, Imahira collected 30 million yen ($276,000), or three-quarters of the winner's prize money, boosting his chances of finishing at the top of the money list for a second consecutive season.

Imahira's only other victory of the season came at the Bridgestone Open, which was also cut short to 36-holes due to impact of Typhoon Hagibis in Chiba last month.

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Miyazaki event in 2014, finished at five-under in a group which also featured American power-hitter Cameron Champ.

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland struggled to cope with windy course conditions as he finished tied-20th, eight shots behind Imahira.

($1 = 108.6400 yen) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)