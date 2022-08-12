Georgia Hall made a hole in one as she kept firmly in the hunt after two rounds of the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Hall is one of the star names on show in Northern Ireland, with the event co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA Tour.

The highlight of the round came on the third hole, as she aced from 132 yards with a wedge.

It was a shot in the arm on the back of a bogey on the opening hole. Further birdies followed on five, 10 and 17. Unfortunately for the world No. 29, Hall bogeyed the 18th to leave her three behind leader Amanda Doherty at the halfway mark.

Leona Maguire is the local favourite and she carded the same 69 as Hall to join the English player on eighth-under, three off the lead.

Doherty made six birdies in a round of 67 to leave her in a strong position with the clubhouse lead, while Sweden’s Linn Grant is five back after a round of 69.

Hall was not the only player to make an ace on Friday, as Tiia Koivisto found the bottom of the cup on the 12th hole at Galgorm Castle. The Finn is unlikely to be playing at the weekend, as she carded a triple-bogey eight on the 18th hole - her ninth - to sit below the cut line.

The event is played over two courses for the first two days, with the players competing at Galgorm Castle at the weekend.

