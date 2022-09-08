Viktor Hovland feels he is on the right track to unlocking issues with his game.

Hovland had a superb end to 2021 and beginning to 2022, but apart from a fourth-placed finish at the Open Championship in July, his form has been disappointing in the second half of the year.

In finding the key to his problems, Hovland and his coach Jeff Smith delved into the archives for old footage of his swing.

"I feel the short irons are fine,” Hovland told Eurosport Norway. “But I am not as precise with the driver and the longer irons as I have been before. It hasn't been quite where I want it to be, but I feel I'm on to something now.

“I have actually looked through a lot of old videos of my swing and found out a few things and talked a bit with Jeff.

“I feel we have a good understanding of what is happening and how I have to work on it.”

Hovland is competing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week.

He will remain in Europe and travel to Rome for the Italian Open, which he will use as a reconnaissance mission for next year’s Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

“When I go to Europe I usually try to take in several tournaments,” Hovland said. “In addition, it's on the Ryder Cup course, so it only makes sense to go. In addition, I have never been to Rome before, so it will be a bit cool to experience as well.”

Asked about his plans for the remainder of the year, Hovland said: “It's a bit up in the air at the moment. If I play well in the next two weeks, I'll probably keep playing. If not, I'll probably take a short break and train.”

