Jon Rahm has expressed anger over the split in golf due to the breakaway LIV Golf Series, and has called on the tours to find some common ground.

Rahm has been outspoken in his criticism of LIV Golf, suggesting he turned down a huge offer to join the Saudi-backed league.

Garcia said he did not feel loved, and Rahm has leapt to the defence of “the best player Europe has ever had”.

“Sergio knows very well that he has dedicated his life to the European Tour in his 25 years as a pro,” Rahm said. “That they turn their backs on him this way doesn’t seem right to me."

"It bothers me even more that he can’t play the Ryder Cup – the event that gives golf the most publicity around the world,” Rahm said. “Because of this nonsense there are players like him who can’t play. That already makes me a little more angry.

“It is something that creates this sport. It is the reason that my family and I started playing golf and the reason that many in this world play golf.

“Because of what is happening, Sergio is not going to play, the best player Europe has ever had. It seems difficult to understand the process.”

A meeting was held last week between the governing bodies over LIV’s bid for world ranking points. Were ranking points to be given, it would offer legitimacy.

Irrespective of the outcome of that meeting, Rahm has called for talks to take place.

“In the end, he [Garcia] does what is best for him,” Rahm said. “And if the others do not cooperate, it is what is.

“I hope they sit down and talk.”

