Ian Poulter is set to appeal the decision the PGA Tour took of suspending all members who were playing in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational.

The tournament was held at the Centurion Club near London and was the most lucrative in golf history with a £20 million prize fund.

Thirty minutes into the event, the PGA Tour announced that they would suspend the 17 members who chose to compete.

Immediately LIV Golf hit back, calling the PGA Tour "vindictive", saying that the ban "deepens the divide between the Tour and its members".

The statement continued: "It's troubling that the Tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

"This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."

Poulter, who was one of the names playing at the LIV event said: "It's a shame if they view this as something.

"When you feel you haven't done anything wrong and want to promote the game of golf, it would be incredibly disappointing if it turns out that way.

"I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense. Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what's wrong with that?"

Poulter also said that he sees the LIV event as something even more players will want to be a part of in the future.

"I definitely see other top players watching on this week and wanting to be a part of it.

"There's a huge investment coming into the game of golf and sport in general. Definitely, other players will be looking in with interest this week and I think they will want to come and see what it's all about.

"The team format has always been something which most people have always gravitated towards. So it is a vast sum of money, but it's a great platform to be able to build the game of golf."

While the PGA Tour made their stance clear, the DP World Tour has yet to publicly make a comment, something that Poulter is waiting for.

Should the DP World Tour take a similar stance, then it affects Poulter’s chance to compete at the Ryder Cup in 2023.

"I'd like to think it wouldn't, all the golf I've played around the world in all the different countries and tours I don't see why this should be any different.

"We don't know how DP World Tour will view it, it's obviously a factor."

