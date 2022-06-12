History was made in Sweden on Sunday, as Linn Grant thrilled her home fans by becoming the first woman to win a DP World Tour event.

The Scandinavian Mixed event was set up to allow men and women to compete on an equal footing, with the tournament co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Ad

And in a week when golf was front and centre of the sports pages due to the fallout over the Liv Golf Invitation Series , Grant produced a performance that had people talking about the sport in a positive light.

Golf ‘I’m super excited’ - Patrick Reed relishing prospect of joining LIV Golf 21 HOURS AGO

Grant arrived at the Halmstad Golf Club in fine form - having won in Belgium at the end of May.

The 22-year-old was to the fore throughout and produced a nerveless display on day four, as she extended her lead from two shots overnight to nine at the winning line.

She signed for a 64, for an event total of 24 under par, beating major champion and event co-host Henrik Stenson - showing a welcome return to form - by nine strokes.

"It's huge,” Grant said. “Just playing at home and having the crowds here, my family by my side... it's crazy and I'm proud of myself.

"I just hope that people recognise women's golf, more sponsors go to the LET and hopefully this pumps up the women's game a little bit more.”

Grant had her boyfriend on the bag, and paid tribute to him for the role he played.

"Pontus has been amazing, keeping me calm and doing everything right,” Grant said.

Asked if beating the men was her aim at the start of the week, Grant said: "For sure - the most important thing!

"It's a nice feeling. All week I just felt like it's the girls against the guys and whoever picks up that trophy represents the field.”

Golf 'I have talked to them' - Dustin Johnson on playing at the Masters YESTERDAY AT 20:15