Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has revealed Tiger Woods is the sporting idol he is most desperate to meet.

Sainz is a star of his own sport and drives for the fabled Ferrari team, but admitted he would be in awe if he ever got to meet 15-time golf major winner Woods.

Ad

“He's the only guy that I think I would be nervous meeting,” Sainz told the New York Times. "It sounds strange that I say that. I've met Rafael Nadal, I met Michael Schumacher back in the day, and many, many others, but Tiger I think would impress me."

Golf 'Get in the damn cart!' - Zalatoris urges Tiger to seek buggy exemption to extend career 16/09/2022 AT 14:14

Woods turned professional in 1996, but was tipped for greatness long before due to his exploits at college level.

Given all he has achieved in the game, Woods transcends golf. Bryson DeChambeau suggested as much by saying the breakaway LIV Golf series came about due to the exploits of Woods.

Woods has had his troubles on and off the course, but he has an air about him that puts him above all others in golf - and it is something Sainz appreciates.

‘He’s the one that’s ultimately created this’ - DeChambeau thanks Tiger for creating LIV Golf

"It is the aura he has around him, the charisma,” Sainz said. “He is a guy that changed the history of his sport completely.

"For me, I always look up to people that create a point in the history of their sport that changes that sport forever, and Tiger is the one that, for me, changed his sport the most of any other athlete in the world."

Sainz feels that despite the problems Woods has been through - such as his well-documented divorce - it shows the pull he has that people still want him to win.

"Even now, you can just see he creates something around him every time he walks around a golf course that no-one can explain, and everyone wants him to win," Sainz said. "After all the polemics he has been through, 99 per cent of people still want Tiger to win. Tell me an athlete that has this aura. No one.

"For me, it's a case study because it's something super interesting how someone can create so much charisma that everyone wants you to win, even if you've made a lot of mistakes.

"I find him a very interesting character that hopefully one day I'll be able to meet because he's a great hero."

Golf 'I would see Tiger win on the PGA Tour' - Tom Kim cites Woods as example to follow 26/08/2022 AT 18:39