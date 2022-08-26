World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has spoken about an injury that hampered him during the Open Championship, and it’s not one for the squeamish.

Scheffler arrived at St Andrews as one of the favourites for the title on the back of a stellar season that saw him win the Masters and rise to the top of the sport.

Scheffler has revealed that an injury hampered him during his time in Scotland and impacted on his performance.

“I had kind of a weird little injury thing that prevented me from playing my best on Saturday and Sunday,” Scheffler told golf.com. “If not for that, I would have felt like I had a really good chance to win the tournament.

“Probably TMI (too much information), but I had what's called a pilonidal infection.

“It's an infection at the top of your butt crack. You can look it up. It was really hard for me to bend down.

“It was really hard for me to make a swing on Sunday. Walking was actually extremely difficult.

"I don't know if any of you have ever had something like that, but if you talk to someone that does, it is excruciatingly painful. It was brutal. It's one of those things that just happens."

A pilonidal infection is an abnormal cyst at the tailbone. It can be remedied by being drained or operated on to remove.

