Golf

‘It was crazy’ - Sepp Straka reflects on his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic

Sepp Straka feels he has improved as a player since becoming a member of the PGA Tour. The Austrian suffered an agonising defeat to Will Zalatoris in a play-off at the FedEx St Jude Championship. He secured a win at the Honda Classic earlier in the season.

00:03:16, 36 minutes ago