'It was good that I was behind' - Cameron Smith on winning first major at the Open ahead of Rory McIlroy

Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that sent the Australian to his first major by overcoming Rory McIlroy to win the Open Championship. Smith stole the show by running off five straight birdies to start the back nine and delivering more clutch moments at the end.

00:01:58, an hour ago