Golf

'It was very meaningful to make it here' - Tiger Woods after 78 in opening round of Open

Three-time Open champion Tiger Woods admitted that it was "very, very meaningful" to be able to make it to the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, but added he "didn't do a very good job of it". The 46-yearr-old is likely to miss the cut after an opening round 78.

00:02:02, an hour ago