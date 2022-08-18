Jessica Korda wrote herself into the history books by equalling the lowest round in Ladies European Tour history.

The American, who is in Spain for the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande alongside her sister Nelly, blitzed the Reserva Club track with a round of 61.

She tops the leaderboard at 11-under, and holds a five-shot advantage over Manon De Roey and Pia Babnik.

“It was an awesome round,” Korda said. “We had a great vibe in the group and so obviously, I was really relaxed.”

After playing in some tough conditions on Links courses in recent weeks, Korda was happy to get back under blue skies and calm winds.

“It is probably the first round I have played in about three weeks that wasn’t 20mph wind, so that was really nice to be able to settle into the golf course,” Korda said. “I have never made three eagles in a round, so I’m definitely going to remember this one!”

A round of 61 is hugely impressive, but it could have been better for the American as a bogey spoiled her shot at a 60.

“I still made a bogey and hit it into the hazard, so I wouldn’t say every aspect was working,” the 29-year-old said. “I was keeping it in play and giving myself opportunities and converting a lot of those.

“For the last month and change, I think I haven’t really been converting any putts and the floodgates opened today and hopefully they can continue tomorrow and that’s the beauty of golf.”

Nelly Korda sits six shots adrift of her sister after a round of 67 on Thursday.

