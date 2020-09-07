The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day five clear and maintaining his advantage with three birdies over his opening six holes.
But back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight dropped Johnson to 20-under and opened the door for Justin Thomas, who had five birdies and a pair of bogeys on his outward nine to get to 17-under and apply pressure on the world number one.
Golf
Johnson motivated by 2016 failure as he guns for FedExCup crown
Xander Schauffele was one shot further back at 16-under. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Golf
Johnson extends lead midway through third round in Atlanta
Golf
Catlin goes wire-to-wire to win Andalucia Masters