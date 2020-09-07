The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day five clear and maintaining his advantage with three birdies over his opening six holes.

But back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight dropped Johnson to 20-under and opened the door for Justin Thomas, who had five birdies and a pair of bogeys on his outward nine to get to 17-under and apply pressure on the world number one.

Golf
Johnson motivated by 2016 failure as he guns for FedExCup crown
15 HOURS AGO

Xander Schauffele was one shot further back at 16-under. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Golf
Johnson extends lead midway through third round in Atlanta
A DAY AGO
Golf
Catlin goes wire-to-wire to win Andalucia Masters
YESTERDAY AT 18:52