The American came on strong to finish tied for second place in Houston on Sunday, coolly rolling in a birdie putt on 15 to build momentum as he guns for his first Green Jacket.

Last week's tournament was Johnson's first since testing positive for COVID-19 but the 36-year-old said he felt well.

"My health is good. The state of my game is undetermined," he said last week.

Johnson was dominant this year, winning the Tour Championship to claim his first-ever FedExCup title in September and then finished tied for sixth at the U.S. Open.

"It was a really good year. It was especially good at the end," he added.

Johnson is one of the most consistent players on Tour but has just one major title to his name - the 2016 US Open - and some have argued he hasn't lived up to his potential.

Winning the Masters would put all those doubts to rest.

"I think it sets up well for me," Johnson said of the legendary course.

"Obviously no matter how much I like it or how great it sets up for me, I've got to play good golf if I want a chance to win."

Johnson said he was finding his game again having been forced to quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

"It wasn't that bad as far as I didn't get really sick," he said.

"I felt like I had a cold for a few days and then after that I didn't - so I was pretty much asymptomatic.

"A little fatigue and things like that, but I couldn't really figure out if that was because I was stuck in a hotel room for like 11 days not doing anything or it was COVID that made me feel that way." (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge)

