The top seed struggled with his accuracy off the tee but was excellent on the greens and drained a 43-foot chip for birdie on the par-four eighth to take the lead.

The overnight co-leader was two strokes clear of Spain's Jon Rahm as the pair made their way to the back nine with former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas lurking a shot back on a hot day at East Lake.

Golf New father McIlroy says playing with more freedom is paying off 18 HOURS AGO

The winner from this week's elite 30-player field will be crowned FedExCup champion and take home $15 million. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Golf Johnson leads by one midway through his first round in Atlanta YESTERDAY AT 20:50