Rahm clinched the title with a putt from 66 feet on the same 18th hole to win.

"I was kind of laughing at my putt, because it was one of those where you -- you're not really thinking you're going to make it," Johnson said after he shot a closing 67 to finish locked with Rahm on four-under-par 276.

"I played an unbelievable putt, got in the playoff and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me."

Johnson had the opportunity to force a second playoff hole but missed his own long birdie putt, ensuring that Rahm would enter next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta second in the FedEx Cup points standings behind the American.

"I gave it a good effort," Johnson added of his second long putt in a matter of minutes on the 18th hole. "I thought I made it when it was coming down the hill. It just kind of ran out of a little bit of speed and missed just low."

Johnson said he felt in good shape heading into East Lake next week.

"I thought I played really solid all day long (and) I like my position," he added.

"I'm really, really pleased with all aspects of the game."

