World number one Dustin Johnson won the Masters at Augusta National in emphatic fashion on Sunday to secure his second career major title.

American Johnson, whose previous major triumph came at the 2016 US Open, shot a four-under-par 68 to reach 20 under on the week, five strokes clear of Australian Cameron Smith (69) and Im Sung-jae (69) of South Korea.

He overcame a shaky start to his final round, and did not drop a shot in the final 13 holes on his way to a 20-under-par 268 total, a tournament record low score at Augusta National.

Johnson, from nearby Columbia, South Carolina, did not get to enjoy what would have been a magnificent reception from the gallery at the 18th green.

Instead, he received polite applause from the several hundred people allowed on site, with paying patrons absent this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Dustin Johnson receives his green jacket from Tiget Woods Image credit: Getty Images

The victory will go a long way to cementing 36-year-old Johnson's reputation as a pre-eminent player of his generation.

Before Sunday he was 0-4 when leading into the final round at majors and had a reputation of frequently not rising to the occasion in the biggest moments.

Among his near misses was a tie for second behind Tiger Woods at last year's Masters.

