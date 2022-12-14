Tiger Woods feels further success is heading Jon Rahm’s way now the Spaniard has learned how to channel his emotions into a positive.

Rahm became a major champion when lifting the US Open in 2021, and he had a good follow-up season with three wins in 2022.

His victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in November saw Rahm come out to say he hoped it would silence those who said it had been a bad season.

The claim of it being a bad year was due to his failure to contend at the majors, and the high standards he sets.

Woods has been impressed with Rahm for some time, and feels the consistency in his game is one of his biggest assets.

“Just the consistency of which he hits the golf ball, and his putting is so much better,” Woods said. “He is one of the best drivers on tour. He is so consistent.”

Rahm has let his emotions get the better of him in the past, but Woods feels he is now much better at channel them positively.

“He is learning how to manage his emotions and using them as a positive, as he tends to run a little hot,” Woods said. “That is a great thing, as he is passionate about what he does, he cares.

“He is learning how to manage them and is doing a lot better.”

Rahm has been a positive force for the PGA Tour following the emergence of LIV Golf, and Woods has said the Spaniard is one of the leaders in the sport.

“It is cool to see the passion he has on and off the golf course for the sport,” 15-time major champion Woods said. “He is one of our leaders.”

Rahm brought his season to a close at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas earlier in December, and will now wind down ahead of 2023.

His season will be built around the majors - with the season kicking off with the Masters in April - and attempting to help Europe win back the Ryder Cup in Rome in the autumn.

