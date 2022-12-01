Jon Rahm has said if money was his motivating factor he would have jumped ship to LIV Golf.

LIV burst onto the scene earlier this year, with the Saudi-funded series throwing huge sums to sign the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith.

Rahm hinted during the summer that he had turned down a huge offer from LIV, saying his motivation was to win majors.

While LIV and the PGA Tour are on a collision course that could end up in the courts, the emergence of the former prompted the latter to make changes to its schedule and ramp up prize funds.

Rahm feels the players on the PGA Tour should offer thanks to LIV for increasing their earning potential, but said money is a by-product of playing good golf.

"I’m in a very, very, very, very privileged position in life," Rahm said. "Luckily, I’ve played really good golf and I’ve had the opportunity to earn more money than I need.

“I think on this side of things we should be thankful that LIV happened. I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful.”

Rahm picked up $6 million for finishing fifth, and said he will not do anything differently in a bid to try and rank higher.

“I’m not surprised I was in fifth place, pretty much to be expected," Rahm said. "It’s not something I spend much time thinking about, right?

"I’m not going to change how I operate today to go any higher or lower on the PIP, that’s just not who I am. I’m here to win golf tournaments and I’m not going to be doing anything extra to change that.

“I know in the social media aspect of things I might be a little or quite a bit behind a lot of people, but if you play good golf, things usually take care of themselves.

“It’s not why I started playing, it’s not the reason why I play. So when I’m doing my schedule, when I’m practicing and I’m getting my things done, money is not really on my mind. If it was, I probably might have gone to LIV, right? If money is your goal, that’s clearly the path to go down.

“Every decision I make when it comes to golf is to become the best player I can become.”

