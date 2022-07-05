Xander Schauffele will head the field going into the final day of the JP McManus Pro-Am, as Tiger Woods struggled on his return to golf at Adare Manor.

Schauffele was in fine form, as he takes a five-shot lead with an eight-under 64, having made eight birdies on the first day of the 36-hole charity tournament, which concludes on Tuesday.

Rickie Fowler is the world No. 11's closest challenger on 67, with England’s Tyrrell Hatton a shot back in third and Brooks Koepka in fourth.

Rory McIlroy shot 71 to sit 12th, after making a stunning save from the pine straw following a wayward drive at the 13th.

McIlroy rolled in a birdie at the 15th, but fell to seven behind after a poor end to the opening day.

Woods struggles on golf return

Fifteen-time major winner Woods was playing in just his eighth competitive round in 2022 and shot five-over 77 to stand in joint 43rd in the 50-player field.

Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the third round of the PGA Championship, when he shot a 79.

He used a golf cart to move between holes, as the American continues to struggle with injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021.

Woods has competed in just two tour events since his car crash in February 2021, including a shock return at The Masters in April where he finished 47th at Augusta National.

On Monday, Woods made successive bogeys from the eighth to close a front-nine 41. A great chipped-in eagle from the 12th green was cancelled out by bogeys at the 13th and 17th to leave him 13 strokes behind Schauffele.

Will Tiger Woods play at The Open?

Woods is using the JP McManus Pro-Am to prepare for the 150th Open, which takes place at St Andrews from July 14-17, confirming he will play in the event earlier this year.

"[The Open] is something that's near and dear to my heart," Woods told Sky Sports. "I've won two Opens there, it's the home of Golf and it's my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

Three-time Open champion Woods has made two appearances at the last five editions of the tournament, having last played in 2019 when he missed the cut at Royal Portrush.

His famous eight-shot win in 2000 at St Andrews was part of the “Tiger Slam”. Woods also won The Open in 2005 and 2006.

