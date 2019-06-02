Kaymer leads Scott by two shots after 54 holes at Memorial

Kaymer, without a win since his eight-shot victory at the 2014 U.S. Open, notched six birdies in a six-under-par 66 at Muirfield Village.

The German signed for a 15-under 201 total with one round left.

Fellow major champion Scott also continued a recent resurgence.

The Australian ended his day in style at the 18th with a brilliant eight-iron approach before using his long putter to brush in the three-foot birdie for a round of 66.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama had the day's best score, chipping in for birdie from lush rough at the last for a 64 that lifted him within four strokes of Kaymer.

Americans Jordan Spieth (69) and Patrick Cantlay (68) are also four behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)