Keith Pelley has hit back at the legal threat to the DP World Tour by those players fined and banned for jumping ship to the LIV Golf series.

According to the Telegraph, 16 players - including Ryder Cup stalwarts Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter - signed a letter addressed to Pelley saying that if their fines and suspensions were not lifted by 5pm on Friday they would instruct their legal teams.

Pelley has responded in strong terms, saying the letter contained “so many inaccuracies that it cannot remain unchallenged."

In a statement , DP World Tour chief executive Pelley said: "Before joining LIV Golf, players knew there would be consequences if they chose money over competition.

"Many of them at the time understood and accepted that. Indeed, as one player named in the letter said in a media interview earlier this year; 'If they ban me, they ban me.' It is not credible that some are now surprised with the actions we have taken.

"The letter claims that these players 'care deeply' for the DP World Tour. An analysis of the past participation statistics on our Tour in recent years of several of the leading players named, suggests otherwise.

"One player in particular named in the note has only played six Rolex Series events in the past five years. Another one, only four. I wish many of them had been as keen to play on our Tour then as they seem to be now, based on the fact they have either resigned their membership of the PGA Tour or, if they are still in membership, have been suspended indefinitely.

"Furthermore, given how deeply these players say they care about the DP World Tour, perhaps some of them could have played in Ireland this week in support of our new title sponsor, in particular one player who gave us a signed commitment to play at Mount Juliet.

"With that player currently in action at Pumpkin Ridge, you can imagine the allegation in the letter that we are in the wrong, is hard to accept."

It has been widely reported that Graeme McDowell had committed to playing in the Irish Open before signing for LIV, while Garcia has played six Rolex events in five seasons and Charles Schwartzel - winner of the first LIV event - four.

Pelley continued by saying he would not comment on legal matters, but added: “I will simply reiterate that our Members’ Regulations which have been in force for more than 30 years, have been accepted by all the players, are there to protect all of our members, and we will use them to take all necessary steps to protect their interests.

"The sanctions for those members who knowingly broke our rules by playing at the Centurion Club without a release are proportionate, fair and, I believe, considered necessary by the majority of our members."

After the first of three rounds of the second LIV event at Pumpkin Ridge, Pouter and Garcia were tied-30th at three-over, Westwood a further shot back and McDowell tied-45th of 48 at seven-over. World No. 119 Carlos Ortiz held the clubhouse lead at five-under.

